Developers working to repair building defects in new, luxury downtown condos

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new addition to the downtown Wilmington skyline and riverfront community is facing problems as developers work to repair several issues.

River Place Condominiums opened in early 2020 with 92 condo residences, as well as apartments at the Overlook at River Place.

In December, residents were notified of several issues in the units. One resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, says there are problems with the firewalls, the exterior walls, and the main A/C system throughout the building.

“I feel disappointed because it’s a beautiful building in a beautiful location. I feel like trust is broken because the expectation was that everything would be fine,” the resident said.

The resident explains, among the other issues, the firewalls are not sealed properly. The walls between each unit are meant to withstand one hour of burning to minimize the damage to other units should a fire start.

They explain it is a relatively easy fix, but it is intrusive. The sheetrock must be cut open for repairs to be made. They will have to replace the sheetrock, sand it, and repaint the unit. This type of construction can cause a lot of dust in the condo.

To put it simply, they say these things are not up to code.

East West Partners, the developers of the property, offered to foot the bill for furniture to be moved, stored, a place for residents to stay while repairs are being made, and for clean up afterward.

The resident says they have been told the repairs should take about two weeks, but potentially could take longer depending on the amount of work needed in that unit.

The repairs are underway throughout the building and the resident says they are confident they will exceed expectations.

“I feel that the repairs are not only being made up to code but to our satisfaction,” they said. “I think we will be able to return feeling reassured that our homes are safe.”

A statement from Rhine Law Firm, PC; Block, Crouch, Keeter, Behm & Sayed, LLP; and The Lea/Schultz Law Firm reads:

“We currently represent a number of individual condominium unit owners at River Place Condominiums, Wilmington, North Carolina (“River Place”). In this capacity, we are collaborating with representatives of the developer, general

contractor, and other construction participants in efforts to develop a scope of work to repair original construction defects at River Place, to obtain any ancillary damages, such as relocation and storage costs, for our clients, and to help coordinate logistics during repairs so as to mitigate the burden on our clients living in River Place. It is our sincere hope to work with all parties to achieve resolutions of these issues and concerns in a timely and mutually-agreeable manner without unnecessary conflict.”

A statement from East West Partners, developers of the property, reads: