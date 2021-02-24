New app unveiled to help with paid parking in North Topsail Beach

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach is unveiling a new app for beach visitors to use to pay for parking spots in the town.

Paid parking starts on Monday and will likely go year-round. It will be an hourly or daily rate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

- Advertisement -

North Topsail Beach Town Manager David Gilbride said this will be a big boost for the town’s beach nourishment project.

“Our residents are really quite happy about it,” Gilbride said. “They’ve been paying for beach nourishment, the leasing of the parking lots, for garbage collection, for porta potties for years. The only people who aren’t contributing to those expenses and to the costs are people who come for the day outside North Topsail Beach.”

People can also buy season passes to park at North Topsail Beach.

Visitors must download the SurfCAST by Otto app to pay for their parking permit. It’s available now on Apple and Android devices.