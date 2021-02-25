Carolina Beach looks to bring back fireworks, concerts this summer

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A typical summer in Carolina Beach features fireworks, concerts, and movies at the lake. However, the coronavirus pandemic kept those weekly events from happening last year.

At this week’s town council workshop, members discussed safe ways of bringing back a sense of normalcy this year.

Councilmember Lynn Barbee shared an update on Facebook saying Parks and Recreation Director Eric Jelinski gave an overview on Tuesday of the current plans for summer events.

“I was very pleased to see an aggressive approach to getting fireworks, bands, movies at the lake, etc. on the schedule,” Barbee wrote.

He says the current plan is to start events in July and possibly slide them into September, but it all depends on COVID and the state restrictions. He adds that nothing is set in stone yet as contracts, vendors, etc. all have to be negotiated.