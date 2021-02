BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened early Saturday morning, Feb. 20.

Police say one was at the Golden Run Chinese Restaurant and the other was at the No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, both located in Elizabethtown.

If you know any information, contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at (910) 862-3125.