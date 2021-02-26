Café owner diagnosed with a brain tumor shortly before her second restaurant opens

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tammy Tilghman has been working hard for months to open a second restaurant, and looked forward to welcoming customers on April 1st. But after being diagnosed with a brain tumor last month, those plans have changed.

“I was so excited,” Magnolia Social Café owner Tammy Tilghman said. “I used to tell everyone, I can not wait. I will probably sleep on the floor the night before it opens and just cry. Now I’ll probably be laying in a hospital bed instead while it opens up.”

- Advertisement -

Although Tilghman says her health issues are discouraging, she feels the outpouring of love from the community.

“Everyone’s just been wonderful,” Tilghman added. “Everyone’s like showing up and just, I’m so overwhelmed with the love and support that I’ve been receiving.”

Tilghman feels the change in plans for the new restaurant will end up making it more special.

“It’s even more exciting for me now, because watching how it’s bringing everyone together and everyone jumping in,” Tilghman said. “It’s going to just be more than my restaurant now, it’s going to be a little bit of everyone’s.”

Some of Tilghman’s biggest supporters have been her work-family, including barista Hannah Faircloth, who set up a GoFundMe for Tilghman’s medical bills.

“The staff at the café and the community is just coming together to help support her, both financially with the GoFundMe and with the responsibilities that are going to be forthcoming,” Faircloth said.

Faircloth adds that the support from the community is just their way of repaying all Tilghman has done for them over the years.

“She’s always so giving to everyone else, and supportive of everyone else,” Faircloth said. “I thought, especially with everything she has going on, it’s a great time for everyone to give back to her as well.”

If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe helping with Tilghman’s medical bills, you can find the link HERE.