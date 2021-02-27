Leland Arts Center holds Mug Madness

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — This weekend, Leland’s Cultural Arts Center took advantage of the good weather, holding an outdoor bazar dubbed Mug Madness.

The sale showcased local artists and their hand made and painted pottery.

Saturday, men and women could drop by, grab a lemonade or popcorn, and wander the Leland Cultural Arts Center’s parking lot from 1 to 4 pm, surrounded by locally made art.

Joeleen Dodge, one of the artists, says it took her 20 hours to make just one mug. According to Dodge, the quality was well worth it.

“So I put a lot of work into them,” said Dodge. “And for a mug, they’re pricey. But, to do less would insult myself and the person who wants it for a piece of art for them to enjoy everyday.”

Proceeds went to local artists who work with the the Leland Cultural Arts Center, helping them continue to create throughout the pandemic.