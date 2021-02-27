Second mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at Bank of America Stadium

The clinic is one of several to happen through a public-private partnership between Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway. The mass vaccination clinics have been held at Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Vaccinations at the second clinic will begin Friday and run through Sunday. Further details have not yet been provided.

Through the partnership, about 36,000 people were vaccinated over the course of two previous weekends with scalability at a rate of nearly 1,500 vaccinations per hour.