Second mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A second mass vaccination clinic is being held at Bank of America Stadium this weekend with plans to vaccinate 20,000 people.
The clinic is one of several to happen through a public-private partnership between Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway. The mass vaccination clinics have been held at Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Vaccinations at the second clinic will begin Friday and run through Sunday. Further details have not yet been provided.
Through the partnership, about 36,000 people were vaccinated over the course of two previous weekends with scalability at a rate of nearly 1,500 vaccinations per hour.
“Over six days in January, Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports and Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway partnered to apply each company’s unique strengths in logistics, health care and managing large events to vaccinate about 36,000 people in the Charlotte area,” a release from the partnership read.