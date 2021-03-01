Beach towns begin enforcing paid parking until the fall

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Several area beach towns began enforcing paid parking on Monday until this fall.
Carolina Beach started paid parking one month earlier than in previous years.
According to the Town of Carolina Beach, parking lots and meters without time limits are $5 per hour, up to $20 per day. Meters with time limits are $3 an hour. Those rules are enforced from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. 7 days a week. The paid parking season will be in effect until October 31.
In Wrightsville Beach, paid parking is in effect through October 31 except where otherwise posted. Parking rates are $5.00 per hour or $25 per day. Parking is enforced from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. 7 days a week. However, there are some lots that costs you to park there until 8 p.m.
North Topsail Beach also began paid parking on Monday with enforcement from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kure Beach and Surf City, places that have previously offered free parking, will starting charging as well starting in April.