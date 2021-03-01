Beach towns begin enforcing paid parking until the fall

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Several area beach towns began enforcing paid parking on Monday until this fall.

Carolina Beach started paid parking one month earlier than in previous years.

- Advertisement -

According to the Town of Carolina Beach, parking lots and meters without time limits are $5 per hour, up to $20 per day. Meters with time limits are $3 an hour. Those rules are enforced from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. 7 days a week. The paid parking season will be in effect until October 31.

In Wrightsville Beach, paid parking is in effect through October 31 except where otherwise posted. Parking rates are $5.00 per hour or $25 per day. Parking is enforced from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. 7 days a week. However, there are some lots that costs you to park there until 8 p.m.

North Topsail Beach also began paid parking on Monday with enforcement from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kure Beach and Surf City, places that have previously offered free parking, will starting charging as well starting in April.