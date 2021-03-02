Remaining frontline workers in Group 3 can get vaccine starting Wednesday

The governor also announced a target date of March 24 for select members of Group 4, including adults 16-64 with pre-existing conditions that make them high risk for severe cases of COVID-19.

“The third vaccine and improving vaccine supply will help us get more people vaccinated more quickly. But as we’ve said before – we still don’t have enough vaccines.,” he said. “You may have to wait for an appointment even if today’s action means you are eligible to get vaccinated.”