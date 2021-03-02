Gotta catch ’em all: Jacksonville couple busted in Pokemon card theft ring

By
WWAY News
-
0
Stephen Rochelle Jr. and Amanda Morgan (Photo: Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

RICHLANDS, NC (WCTI/WWAY) — An eastern North Carolina law enforcement agency has busted a Pokemon card theft ring.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received a report last week from Walmart in Richlands that they had been the victim of several thefts of trading cards.

- Advertisement -

Detectives said the suspects used the “bait and switch” method, replacing higher-priced cards with a lower price bar code.

Stephen Rochelle Jr. and Amanda Morgan were arrested February 25, 2021 and charged with:

  • Felony larceny from a merchant product code fraud
  • Felony conspiracy

Rochelle and Morgan, both 27, of Jacksonville were jailed on a $5,000 unsecured bond.