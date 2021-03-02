Gotta catch ’em all: Jacksonville couple busted in Pokemon card theft ring

An eastern North Carolina law enforcement agency has busted a Pokemon card theft ring.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received a report last week from Walmart in Richlands that they had been the victim of several thefts of trading cards.

Detectives said the suspects used the “bait and switch” method, replacing higher-priced cards with a lower price bar code.

Stephen Rochelle Jr. and Amanda Morgan were arrested February 25, 2021 and charged with:

Felony larceny from a merchant product code fraud

Felony conspiracy

Rochelle and Morgan, both 27, of Jacksonville were jailed on a $5,000 unsecured bond.