Deputies: Two more people charged in missing Bladen County woman’s murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two more people have been charged in the murder of a missing Bladen County woman.

On Wednesday, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jamaal Omar Green, 33, and Amanda Lee Williamson, 41 in the murder case involving Jacqueline Elaine Landreth.

Timothy Ray Cain II, 28, has already been arrested for murder.

Landreth’s body was found on Feb. 24 off Klondyke Road near Chadbourn. She had been reported missing since Feb. 8.

Green was charged with felony murder and felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was also charged with felony probation violation from Bladen County.

Green received no bond.

Williamson was charged with felony accessory after the fact for “transporting Jamaal Green and Timothy Cain to a place of safety after the murder was committed and for giving Green and Cain a place to store evidence,” according to CCSO.

Williamson received a $100,100 secured bond. Williamson also had outstanding failure to appear warrants from New Hanover County.