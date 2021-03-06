Local museum holding a monthlong diaper drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Celebrating their 70th year as a museum, the Burgwin-Wright House is giving back to the community.

Throughout the month of March, locals can drop off diapers of all sizes, baby wipes, and diaper cream at the museum for the NC Diaper Bank.

Since the pandemic’s start, the NC Diaper Bank has seen a 400 percent increase in families’ need for diapers. Oftentimes, they can set a family back 100 dollars a month.

NC Diaper Bank’s goal is provide diapers, menstrual products, and other essentials to those in need.

“The needs, especially during the pandemic they’re meeting is just exceptional,” said Christine Lamberton, the museum’s executive director. “But the needs are growing. And we’re hoping the community gathers up the resources they need to help people that are in need.”

You can drop diapers and other products off at the Burgwin-Wright House Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm through April 1st.

If you donate, your name will be entered into a raffle for a Trader Joes giftbag filled with 100 dollars worth of goodies.