Make-A-Wish of eastern NC recently granted its 4,000th wish

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Make-A-Wish of eastern North Carolina says the pandemic has slowed the number of wishes they have been able to grant over the past year.

But that didn’t stop them from recently reaching 4,000 wishes granted.

The milestone wish was awarded to a 16-year-old named Luke from Raleigh, who wanted a sports court in his backyard.

Luke has autism and was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2019. Despite the challenges Luke has faced, Make-A-Wish says the wishes they help grant have a big impact in the lives of those who receive them.

“This is an opportunity for them to get some of that release, and some of that relief,” Jackie Jordan Welker with Make-A-Wish said. “Taking a moment just to be a family again. Being able to think outside of what they have going on everyday.”

Members with Make-A-Wish say they look forward to granting another 4,000 wishes.