ONLY ON WWAY: Pilots describe emergency landing avoiding crash in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A pilot and his student are lucky to be alive tonight after avoiding a plane crash near Ocean Isle Beach Tuesday evening.

The instructor pilot Juan Mueses and his student pilot Lane Spetrino were flying Tuesday when something went wrong with the engine and they had to make the emergency landing.

Mueses said they contacted Myrtle beach airport and to find the closest airport to make a landing. That was Odell Williamson airport. They soon realized they were not going to be able to make it there, so they picked a field within view in Brunswick County and managed to land it there. Mueses said if the ground had still been wet from all the rain we received last month, they probably would have nosedived.

The pilot spoke exclusively with WWAY’s Matt Bennett shortly after it all happened.

