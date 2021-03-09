Trash cans will soon be a thing of the past at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach is working to remove all the trash cans from the sand in an effort to help keep their shores cleaner.

It’s part of the town’s “Pack it in/Pack it out” initiative, which asks for beach goers to take any trash with them when they leave.

Carolina Beach plans to add new 96-gallon carts on the land side of the dunes for people to dispose of garbage.

The town hopes to have all the trash barrels removed as soon as possible, but say it will take a bit of time.

“It’s somewhat of a staged approach,” public works director Brian Stanberry said. “We put the signs up last week. The tail end of this week we’re going to be taking away the barrels on the northern end of the beach. Next week we’ll be taking away the ones on the south end of the beach.”

Stanberry says they plan to have all the barrels removed by Easter weekend.