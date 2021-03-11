Bladen County brothers arrested during months-long federal investigation

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation made an arrest Thursday morning in a months-long drug investigation into the distribution of meth and weapons in the Bladenboro area, according to a release.

Michael Joseph Reinhart, 36, was arrested a federal indictment for several drug charges.

Reinhart was taken to the Bladen County Detention Center where he was arraigned by teleconference with the U. S. District Court Judge in Wilmington. The sheriff’s office says Reinhart was immediately released because he is a paraplegic and confined to a wheelchair.

During the operation, James Edward Reinhart, Jr. 34, was also arrested and charged with assault on a government official. He was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond.

James is the brother of Michael Reinhart.