CVS to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — CVS Health has announced that they will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina beginning on Saturday, Mar. 13.

CVS Health has nearly doubled the number of states where select CVS Pharmacy locations are offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program (FRPP) with the announcement, bringing the total to nearly 1,200 stores across 29 states and Puerto Rico.

CVS Health had previously offered vaccines in a handful of states, including South Carolina.

“We’re increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We’re also focused on priority populations, including vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic as well as teachers and school support staff.”

On March 2 the Biden Administration announced that for the month of March, FRPP participants would prioritize vaccinating pre-K through 12 educators and staff and child care workers. From Mar. 3-10, this population accounted for more than 30 percent of COVID-19 vaccine appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations.

Appointments in the newly activated states and jurisdictions will start to become available for booking on Saturday, Mar. 13. Vaccines in a retail setting are offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service: (800) 746-7287.