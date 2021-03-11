Duke drops out of ACC Tournament after positive COVID-19 test

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — The Duke University men’s basketball team announced on Thursday that it would be dropping out of the 2021 ACC Tournament following a positive COVID-19 test within a member of the program’s Tier 1 personnel.

The positive test came back after Wednesday’s game.

💔 — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 11, 2021



The team had a scheduled game with Florida State in the ACC quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

That game was canceled. With the cancelation Florida State advances to the ACC Tournament semifinals and will play the winner of Thursday’s North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game that will now be played at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

“Unfortunately, after going an entire season with no positive COVID-19 tests among our men’s basketball student-athletes and coaching staff, one member of our program tested positive following Wednesday’s ACC Tournament game in Greensboro,” Kevin White, Duke University Vice President & Director of Athletics, said.

“I feel deeply for our players, who have done a terrific job all season in taking care of each other and the team,” head coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of their collective attitudes and effort, which could not have been stronger. We are disappointed we cannot keep fighting together as a group after two outstanding days in Greensboro. This season was a challenge for every team across the country and as we have seen over and over, this global pandemic is very cruel and is not yet over. As many safeguards as we implemented, no one is immune to this terrible virus.”