SBI conducting investigation into misconduct allegations at Chadbourn Police Department

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Chadbourn police chief is on administrative leave over leadership concerns and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the matter.

On Thursday, the SBI confirmed to WWAY they are conducting an investigation into misconduct allegations at the Chadbourn Police Department.

Interim Town Manager Jerome Chestnut said on Wednesday it was his sole discretion to put Anthony Spivey on leave, but the mayor and town council were consulted before a final decision was made.

Lieutenant Ken Elliot is serving as chief for now.

SBI referred us to the district attorney’s office for any other information.