Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development hosts vaccination event

BURGAW, N.C. (WWAY) — The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development nonprofit group hosted a COVID-19 vaccination event at its Burgaw location on Saturday, Mar. 13.

Approximately 150 vaccination slots were made available in less than three hours to individuals currently eligible to be vaccinated, with a particular focus on at-risk community members.

“The response was very strong,” said Anthony Thomas, supervisor of the Community Health Worker Program, “and plans are already underway to continue serving the marginalized communities with future events that are part of Mt. Calvary’s core mission.”

Those who got vaccinated also received personal protective items along with vaccine awareness and education information.

The event was held featuring collaboration and support from New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“Mt. Calvary is committed to the citizens of Southeastern North Carolina and our outreach and support for our community has only increased during the challenges faced by everyone during the pandemic,” said Mt. Calvary Center President Dr. Jimmy T. Tate. “There is a strong need for assistance in our communities and we are intensely focused on providing vaccine awareness and education and hosting events like this in our community and at a location people trust and look to for support. New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s support in this project has been overwhelming along with many other volunteers and the citizens of our community.”

Rep. Carson Smith (R) also expressed his gratitude for Mt. Calvary hosting the event.

Mt. Calvary says they will continue to provide a variety of community health outreach and support initiatives and offers numerous resources for those that may be impacted by COVID-19. For more information, you can visit their website or contact their office at (910)-300-6322 to be connected with a community health worker who can assist and provide further information.