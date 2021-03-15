Pastor: Church security discovered suspicious device in western NC

A pastor at a western North Carolina church is calling his security team heroes after he says they discovered a suspicious device, which shut down several blocks of the downtown area for hours on Sunday.

Police are still investigating after possible explosive devices were found downtown on March 14, near the Transylvania County Community Center.

Jeff Maynard, the pastor of the First Baptist Church, said Monday that a member of his security team is the one who found a device in the area and notified police.

Maynard said right as service at the church was about to begin, security looked into suspicious behavior happening right near the church.

“Between our bible study and worship time, my security team approached me and, through looking at the cameras, had seen some activity, and when they investigated they have come across a device,” Maynard said. “I feel like they are heroes in this.”

