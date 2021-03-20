New Hanover County teachers come together with the community to celebrate public education

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NCAE Apple RV made a stop in Wilmington today as part of its tour to all 100 counties around North Carolina.

The state-wide tour is designed to bring educators and community members together for a COVID-safe celebration of public education.

A food drive and COVID vaccine registration was also held at the event.

Many of the educators on hand for the festivities say it comes at a perfect time after such a difficult year.

“It’s been extremely challenging because we’re unable to do a lot of the fun things that we would normally like to do with the community,” elementary teacher Elizabeth Budd said. “It’s hard to be out there and be seen and be a part of it. But it’s really nice, because this is a way that we are able to kind of get back to our roots, get back to what we like to do.”

Organizers reflected those feelings.

“You’re just about helping everybody that utilized public schools to better themselves,” NHCAE president Amanda White said. “That’s what this event is about.”

The tour around North Carolina is around halfway complete, and will continue to move from county-to-county in the weeks ahead.