Gov. Roy Cooper will give COVID-19 update this afternoon

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to give a public update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the race to vaccinate in the state today at 2 p.m.

You can watch that news conference here.

- Advertisement -

Cape Fear Valley Health said it is opening vaccine appointments to anyone 16 or older. This comes before the state makes that same move.

The health department said it needs to do this in order to not waste its weekly allotment of vaccine doses.

The entire state of North Carolina administered more than 439,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses last week. More than 2.3 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine in North Carolina–that’s about 22 percent of the population.

Around 1.4 million people–or 14 percent of the population–is fully vaccinated.