Blue Ribbon Run soars towards a cure for colorectal cancer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and The Blue Ribbon Run is working to do it’s part by raising money for awareness and a cure, while helping North Carolina families affected by the disease.
President and Co-Founder Ana Brown says “this is our 10 year anniversary. We have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to benefit colorectal cancer research.”
The Blue Ribbon Run “is the only local event that raises money for a cure as well as awareness for prevention in our area,” Brown adds, “proceeds go directly to an endowment set up at UNC-Chapel Hill.”
The race is Saturday, March 27, at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington. There is a 5K race, a 1 mile Fun Run/Walk, and virtual options as well.
Register by clicking here.