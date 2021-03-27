State awards rebates for electric vehicle charging infrastructure

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has awarded the second group of rebates for Level 2 charging projects to be funded by the NC Volkswagen Mitigation Settlement Program.

This group of rebates includes twenty-nine projects totaling $496,000.

- Advertisement -

To date, DEQ has awarded $918,000 in Level 2 rebates for 59 projects from the $1.1 million available for the program.

DEQ allocated 25% of the Phase 1 Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure allocation, or approximately $1.1 million, to Level 2 charging infrastructure projects.

The Level 2 ZEV Charging Infrastructure Program uses a first-come, first-served rebate process to help interested parties install ZEV Level 2 charging infrastructure, as described in the North Carolina VW Mitigation Plans.

The primary goal is to increase use of ZEVs in place of gas-powered cars to mitigate nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and greenhouse gas emissions in the state.

DEQ will award a total of approximately $1.1 million towards Level 2 charging infrastructure projects in Phase 1.

Rebate applications will be prioritized by the urban-suburban/rural split described in the NC VW Mitigation Plan, with about 68% of the funds allocated for urban and suburban counties, and a minimum of 32% allocated for rural counties.

Rebates will be awarded until the funds are exhausted.

The recipients, project details, and rebate awarded amounts can be found on this website.

Please visit for additional information about the Level 2 Program.