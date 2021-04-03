After being hospitalized for a month, Brunswick Co. deputy dies of COVID-19

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said a breakout was detected Friday in one of the walls of a 77-acre pond, holding millions of water containing phosphorus and nitrogen from an old phosphate plant.
Jennifer Patterson was sitting inside her manufactured home Wednesday afternoon when she saw the tornado on her television screen crossing into Tuscaloosa County. Minutes later she would come face-to-face with the tornado, surviving thanks to a tree and a split-second decision.
The World Meteorological Organization’s Hurricane Committee has retired Dorian (2019) and Laura, Eta, and Iota (2020) from the rotating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names because of the death and destruction they caused.
One of the most successful high school volleyball coaches the state of North Carolina has even seen is hanging up his whistle for good. It was announced on Friday that longtime Hoggard High School volleyball coach Ron Strickland will not be returning to the sidelines for the Vikings next season.
Landen Roupp limited Elon to a pair of unearned runs and two hits over seven innings as UNCW topped the visiting Phoenix, 6-4, on Friday in Colonial Athletic Association baseball action at Brooks Field.
There's just one week left to go in the high school football regular season. Week six brought us big time matchups and star studded performances. Check out the highlights and final scores on this weeks 5th Quarter with WWAY Sports Director Tanner Barth.
"College basketball is losing one of its greatest coaches and a man who genuinely cares about the game of basketball, and more importantly, the people who play it. Roy has led two iconic programs as a head coach and did so in exemplary fashion."
Brunswick Community College led by double-digits at the halftime break on Thursday and the Dolphins kept their foot on the gas pedal in the second half taking down rival Cape Fear Community College, 94-66.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said a breakout was detected Friday in one of the walls of a 77-acre pond, holding millions of water containing phosphorus and nitrogen from an old phosphate plant.
Jennifer Patterson was sitting inside her manufactured home Wednesday afternoon when she saw the tornado on her television screen crossing into Tuscaloosa County. Minutes later she would come face-to-face with the tornado, surviving thanks to a tree and a split-second decision.
The World Meteorological Organization’s Hurricane Committee has retired Dorian (2019) and Laura, Eta, and Iota (2020) from the rotating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclone names because of the death and destruction they caused.
One of the most successful high school volleyball coaches the state of North Carolina has even seen is hanging up his whistle for good. It was announced on Friday that longtime Hoggard High School volleyball coach Ron Strickland will not be returning to the sidelines for the Vikings next season.
Landen Roupp limited Elon to a pair of unearned runs and two hits over seven innings as UNCW topped the visiting Phoenix, 6-4, on Friday in Colonial Athletic Association baseball action at Brooks Field.
There's just one week left to go in the high school football regular season. Week six brought us big time matchups and star studded performances. Check out the highlights and final scores on this weeks 5th Quarter with WWAY Sports Director Tanner Barth.
"College basketball is losing one of its greatest coaches and a man who genuinely cares about the game of basketball, and more importantly, the people who play it. Roy has led two iconic programs as a head coach and did so in exemplary fashion."
Brunswick Community College led by double-digits at the halftime break on Thursday and the Dolphins kept their foot on the gas pedal in the second half taking down rival Cape Fear Community College, 94-66.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A sad update to a story we recently brought you concerning a Brunswick County sheriff’s deputy battling COVID-19.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Brandon Gore has lost his battle with COVID.
“We are heartbroken. Deputy Gore was a kind and gentle soul, which made him a perfect fit to care for the animals at BCSO Brunswick Protective Services. He was always willing to help anyone in need, both at work and in his personal life. He had a genuinely cheerful heart and always greeted everyone with a smile. He will be terribly missed by all of us at the Sheriff’s Office, especially by those with whom he was especially close, and those he worked with every day at the animal shelter. Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents and family. Rest easy our dear brother and friend; we’ll take it from here.”
Brandon Gore, 30, tested positive for the virus on March 3. A few days later on March 7, Gore was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and placed on a ventilator the following day.
Then, almost two weeks after his positive test results, Gore suffered a stroke on March 14.
- Advertisement -
“He would give anybody the shirt off his back,” friend Zach Copeland recently told WWAY. “He’s a really good guy and that’s why I hated seeing it happen to him because it’s just never good when you see bad things happen to really good people.”