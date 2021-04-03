After being hospitalized for a month, Brunswick Co. deputy dies of COVID-19

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A sad update to a story we recently brought you concerning a Brunswick County sheriff’s deputy battling COVID-19. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Brandon Gore has lost his battle with COVID.

“We are heartbroken. Deputy Gore was a kind and gentle soul, which made him a perfect fit to care for the animals at BCSO Brunswick Protective Services. He was always willing to help anyone in need, both at work and in his personal life. He had a genuinely cheerful heart and always greeted everyone with a smile. He will be terribly missed by all of us at the Sheriff’s Office, especially by those with whom he was especially close, and those he worked with every day at the animal shelter. Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents and family. Rest easy our dear brother and friend; we’ll take it from here.”