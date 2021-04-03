After being hospitalized for a month, Brunswick Co. deputy dies of COVID-19

Brandon Gore (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A sad update to a story we recently brought you concerning a Brunswick County sheriff’s deputy battling COVID-19.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Brandon Gore has lost his battle with COVID.
“We are heartbroken. Deputy Gore was a kind and gentle soul, which made him a perfect fit to care for the animals at BCSO Brunswick Protective Services. He was always willing to help anyone in need, both at work and in his personal life. He had a genuinely cheerful heart and always greeted everyone with a smile. He will be terribly missed by all of us at the Sheriff’s Office, especially by those with whom he was especially close, and those he worked with every day at the animal shelter. Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents and family. Rest easy our dear brother and friend; we’ll take it from here.”

Brandon Gore, 30, tested positive for the virus on March 3. A few days later on March 7, Gore was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and placed on a ventilator the following day.

Then, almost two weeks after his positive test results, Gore suffered a stroke on March 14.

“He would give anybody the shirt off his back,” friend Zach Copeland recently told WWAY. “He’s a really good guy and that’s why I hated seeing it happen to him because it’s just never good when you see bad things happen to really good people.”

Copeland had started a GoFundMe to help with any medical bills or other necessities.