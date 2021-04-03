Local disaster relief groups offer assistance following fire at Carolina Beach condominiums

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Disaster relief groups continue their response to provide services to those displaced by the destructive fire Paradise Cove Community in Carolina Beach.

Twelve units were damaged from the fire, and 15 people have been left displaced.

Local American Red Cross Executive Director, James Jarvis, says the organization opened twelve cases on Friday, and expects to open three more by Sunday.

At this time they are reaching out to displaced residents to help plan their next steps, by offering health services, and mental health services.

“We’re going to help meet the immediate disaster related needs of these families and help them plan the next steps,” said James Jarvis, American Red Cross executive director. “As we identify those gaps or those short falls, one of the first people were going to reach out to is the Pleasure Island Disaster Relief Fund, to see if they might be able to help.”

The State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating alongside the Carolina Beach Fire Department to determine the cause of the fire.