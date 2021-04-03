Three people killed, four injured in Wilmington shooting

Just after midnight, officers were dispatched to 718 Kidder St. in reference to shots fired.

When they arrived, they discovered a gunfight had erupted inside the home during a house party and seven people were shot.

Three of the seven died. The remaining four victims are being treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Wilmington Police are still working to notify family members and are unable to release the names of the victims at this time.

Police say they will provide an update on the condition of the victims at NHRMC once that information becomes available.

Our hearts go out to all affected by this senseless violence, and we ask that anyone with information surrounding this incident please come forward so that we may find justice,” WPD wrote in a news release.

New Hanover and Pender District Attorney Ben David also commented on the violence.

“I’ve been a prosecutor for over two decades here in Wilmington,” David said. “Last night was one of the very worst nights we’ve had in this city. I can’t imagine the loss and suffering that these families are experiencing.”

“The grief that all of us feel needs to be met with that same commitment to doing justice for the victims in this case,” David said.

Please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910.343.3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for 100% anonymous methods.

You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.