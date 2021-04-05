Authorities work to find cause of massive blaze at Carolina Beach condo complex

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Authorities are still investigating what caused a massive inferno to break out at a Carolina Beach condominium complex last Friday.

At 1 p.m., multiple fire and police agencies responded to 619 Spencer Farlow Drive, Paradise Cove Condominiums, after receiving multiple calls for a structure fire.

First responders arrived four minutes later and saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the front and side of the structure.

Firefighters began extinguishing the fire as EMS and police officers started assessing patients and alerting others in the condo complex to evacuate. Police say the fire severely damaged one 12-unit condo and caused minor damage to two additional 12-unit condos.

Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say three people jumped to escape the blaze.

The Carolina Beach Police Department says wind played a major factor to the rapid spread, gusting 30+ mph at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and is currently being assessed by the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Carolina Beach Police Department, SBI, and ATF.

CBPD asks for your patience as they sort through data from witnesses, camera footage, and residents that where at home when the fire started.

“The multiple calls to the 911 Center from neighbors in the area and the quick response from emergency personnel significantly helped minimize the damage to neighboring structures,” CBPD wrote in a release. “We ask that anyone not living in or around the Paradise Cove complex please stay out of the area while the investigation and cleanup occurs.”

Mayor LeAnn Pierce says a GoFundMe for the Pleasure Island Disaster Relief Fund has launched. This fund will assist with long-term care. For information on this program, call Carolina Beach Town Hall or Pierce says you can reach out to her personally.

Disaster relief groups are offering response to provide services to those displaced by the destructive fire.