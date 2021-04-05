Community shows outpouring of support for fire victims in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several people were left without a home after a fire broke out at a Carolina Beach condominium complex last week.

The fire happened Friday afternoon at the Paradise Cove condos.

The community has since wrapped their around the victims. American Legion Post 129 is overflowing with donations.

Over the weekend, the building was quickly filled with clothing, bedding, and non-perishable food items, and more.

The post has received so many donations that they have turned into a make-shift thrift store for the items the victims can’t use.

It costs $5 to fill up a bag and that money will go straight to the victims.

Post 129 Financial Officer Al Holbrook says the community quickly answered the call for help.

“I think it was just a Facebook notice that these people don’t have a home anymore and if you could bring things for them that they might need and next thing I know, have you seen the inside? It only took about three hours for that to happen,” Holbrook said.

The American Red Cross is organizing a time for victims to browse privately at no charge. The post is still collecting monetary donations as well.

Also, the Pleasure Island Habitat activated the Pleasure Island Disaster Relief Fund immediately after the fire. The GoFundMe page has more than $63,000 worth of donations so far.

Treasurer Deb Lecompte says they are working closely with the Red Cross to get victims what they need.

The support has been overwhelming, Lecompte says it would be difficult to find a small business on the island that is no donating proceeds or holding fundraisers for the victims.

“It’s been overwhelming but not surprising because this community always pulls together every time that we have a disaster where people need help,” Lecompte said.

“If you do donate through the GoFundMe or any of the other things, all fees that are associated with that are covered by Pleasure Island Habitat and Pleasure Island Disaster Relief Fund,” organization’s president Bryant Bass said. “So 100% of your donation will go to the victims.”

Authorities are still working to find out the cause of the blaze.