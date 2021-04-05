Boat dealers struggle to keep up with demand as sales rise during pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington boat dealer says they are struggling to keep up with the growing demand since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Atlantic Marine, which usually has 15 to 20 boats this time of the year in their showroom, only has one and it has already been sold.

According to Business Manager Jordan Davis, the demand for boats have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic with sales going up around 25 percent in the past few months alone.

Davis says most customers say they have been thinking about a boat for along time, but the lockdown convinced them to finally hit the water.

“At the onset of the pandemic, we’ve seen that customers have found that boating is generally a safe activity. Something you can do with those members that are in your household. And those folks that haven’t been able to travel because of the pandemic have shifted their focus more to boating.”

They’re almost sold out of the 2021 models too, Davis says. They’ve received so many order that every boat they get from now through June is already sold.