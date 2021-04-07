Carolina Beach fire chief: Alarm and sprinkler system was in ‘compliance’ when condo fire broke out

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach Fire Chief Alan Griffin has revealed new details about the Paradise Cove condo community that suffered a devastating fire last Friday.

“The fire department has verified that the fire protection system inspection was completed and was in compliance with its required annual inspection of its fire alarm and sprinkler system,” Chief Griffin wrote in a statement.

- Advertisement -

“The building was equipped with a fire protection system with manual fire alarm pull stations on each floor and a residential sprinkler system, which was inside the units only and not in the common areas,” he continues. “The smoke alarm/detection in each unit was not monitored to an outside call center and would have been a local audible alarm.”

“The first call to the 911 center was from an in-person witness of the fire and then shortly after from ADT call center with an alarm notification for fire alarm pull stations and sprinkler system water flow alarm,” Chief Griffin adds.