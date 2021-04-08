Man convicted of murder in Brunswick County up for parole

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder in 1992 is being considered for parole.

George D. Larrimore was sentenced to life plus 30 years for the murder of Cecil Edwards of Chadbourn.

According to Brunswick Beacon news archives, Larrimore gave Daniel Ray McMillian $900 and a gun to kill Edwards.

McMillian was spared the death penalty in exchange for testifying.

McMillian was sentenced to life in prison, but he died in 1999, according to online records.

The state’s current sentencing law eliminates parole for crimes committed after October 1, 1994, however, Larrimore was sentenced under previous guidelines.