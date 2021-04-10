Assistance needed finding missing teen girls

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The Pender County Sherriff’s Office needs your help finding two teenage girls who have gone missing. One of them is from Pender County.

Kaitlyn Haber, 14, is 4’9” and 101 lbs. She’s described as Caucasian with brown eyes, long black hair, and a birthmark on her neck.

Haber is believed to be with Nayelie Gainey, 14, who is African American/Hispanic. She is 5’4”, weighs 105 lbs., and has brown eyes and short black hair.

Gainey was reported as missing out of Onslow County.

Both girls have been seen in the area of the mall in Jacksonville. Both girls were last seen wearing blue jeans and black shirts with flowers.

Anyone with information about either missing girl is asked to contact either the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212 or the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 (Choose Option 2)