Historic Wilmington Foundation hosts Promenade Performances highlighting historic buildings

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Historic Wilmington Foundation held a special event coined ‘Promenade Performances’ this weekend, in place of their normal annual house tour they were unable to have due to COVID.

The event began at the foundation’s headquarters on Orange Street, with groups of 14 people going around downtown to six historical locations.

Each spot featured a ten minute performance from an actor, dancer or comedian.

Although the event looked a bit different this year, Historic Wilmington Foundation executive director Travis Gilbert says that hasn’t affected the overall fund.

“Folks are really excited to go out and listen to all the performances,” Gilbert said. “Everyone’s abiding by the public health measures that are set in place. This is a great, safe, creative, exciting way to celebrate the region’s history.”

WWAY’s own Wills Maxwell Jr. entertained each group with a history-themed stand-up comedy show at the Williams B. Meares house on South Front Street.