UNCW, NHRMC stop administering J & J vaccine due to reaction concerns

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has paused its COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which has been administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, immediately and until further notice, based on guidance from state and federal health authorities.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center is still holding its vaccination clinic, but instead of administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will offer Pfizer or Moderna, depending on availability.

- Advertisement -

The vaccination clinics currently planned through New Hanover County Public Health are using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, so no planned clinics will be impacted by this pause in administering the J&J vaccine.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause on the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today’s development should reassure us that the CDC and FDA are diligently monitoring the safety of each vaccine. Serious adverse reactions to vaccines are rare but should be thoroughly investigated and we support the decision to pause and confirm the vaccine’s safety,” a New Hanover Regional Medical Center spokesperson said in an email.

Out of more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine administered in the U.S., six recipients reported rare blood clots and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination.

UNCW said to date, it has not received any reports of similar health concerns among recipients vaccinated at the campus clinic.

According to the FDA and CDC statement, if you experience a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination, please contact your health care provider.