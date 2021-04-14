Leland condemns apartment buildings due to safety issues

LELAND, NC (News Release) — The Town of Leland condemned all buildings within Brunswick Point Apartment Homes Wednesday, following structural issues on multiple stairways.

The Town has also evacuated units in one building, located at 1008 Hunterstone Drive, after two separate reports of injuries on Wednesday morning along one of that building’s stairways.

Working proactively to prevent any additional injuries, Town officials provided notice of evacuation Wednesday to 12 units of the building located at 1008 Hunterstone Drive.

Onsite property management for Brunswick Point Apartment Homes has provided temporary housing for residents of the evacuated units.

Pursuant to Section 110.2 of the North Carolina Fire Code, a fire code or fire department official is authorized to require the immediate evacuation of any building deemed unsafe due to “hazardous conditions that present imminent danger to building occupants.”

“In addition to safety concerns about the stairs themselves, there was also concern that residents in that building would not have a way to safely exit the building in the event of a fire or other emergency,” said Leland Fire Chief Chris Langlois.

During follow-up inspections at Brunswick Point Wednesday, Leland building inspectors identified structurally compromised stairways and issued notices of condemnation of the complex’s 11 other buildings.

Following a hearing, as outlined in North Carolina General Statute 160A-428, Town of Leland inspections staff may order the apartment complex owner to repair, close, vacate or demolish the buildings, as is deemed appropriate.