New Hanover Sheriff’s Office holds ‘Operation Medicine Drop’

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Wednesday afternoon, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office moved their medicine drop off outdoors, encouraging men and women to drop off unused medicine.

“Operation Medicine Drop” kicked off at 11 am, and was one of several events held throughout the state to curb North Carolina’s opioid crisis.

- Advertisement -

According to Mike Causey, North Carolina’s Insurance Commissioner, at least four people a day die from overdose in North Carolina. It’s one reason Sheriff Ed McMahon said Wednesday’s event was so vital.

“Please, if you have medications that you would like to get rid of, please come and drop them off,” said McMahon. “Don’t leave them in the cabinet where children or, there’s other addicted family members that all families have. They may come and they may get into them.”

For a complete list of medicine drop locations in the Cape Fear, click this link.