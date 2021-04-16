Eight people killed in mass shooting reported at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

(CBS NEWS)– Indianapolis police say eight people were killed and multiple others wounded at a FedEx facility on the city’s southwest side late Thursday. They say it appears the suspected gunman killed himself.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers came upon an active shooter incident when they arrived.

They found the bodies of eight people. Several other victims were raced to hospitals, at least one in critical condition. Some others got to hospitals on their own.

IMPD spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters early Friday it appears the shooter took his own life, adding, “We don’t feel that there is an active threat to the community at this time.”

She called the shooting “very heartbreaking” and “a tragedy.”

Police asked anyone with family members who work at the facility who haven’t been able to contact them to go to a nearby Holiday Inn.

The facility is near the Indianapolis International airport.