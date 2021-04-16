SC man accused of sex crimes, trafficking 2 teens in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Myrtle Beach man and charged him with rape, human trafficking, and kidnapping two teenage girls in Brunswick County.

According to an arrest warrant from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Brett Nathanial Kennedy, 30, was arrested on Thursday in Brunswick County.

Kennedy is charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger, sexual offense with a child who is 13, 14, or 15, indecent liberties with a child, two counts of human trafficking, indecent liberties with a child, and subjecting the child for sexual servitude among several other charges. He is also facing two drug charges for encouraging the two teenage victims to smoke marijuana and consume alcohol.

According to the warrant, the crimes happened between April 7 and April 8.

Kennedy is in the Brunswick County jail under a $1 million bond.