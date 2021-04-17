Man gets wrong COVID-19 vaccine brand for 2nd dose

LEMPSTER, N.H. (WMUR) — A Lempster man is looking for answers after he was accidentally administered two different brands of COVID-19 vaccines.

Craig Richards said the mix-up happened Tuesday morning at the state’s West Lebanon fixed site location.

“He said, ‘You ready for a poke?’ I said, ‘Sure,’ and he poked me,” Richards said. “As soon as he poked me, he looked down at my card, and I think he realized he just gave me the Pfizer.”

The location was the same site where Richards got his first shot in March. He had his vaccination card with him Tuesday, which showed that his first shot was Moderna.

“I looked at him and said, ‘You did not just give me the wrong shot.’ And he bolted!” Richards said. “I don’t know if I had a real angry face on.”

Richards said a supervisor came over and talked to him.

