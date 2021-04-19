North Carolina woman accidentally given saline instead of COVID-19 vaccine

MONROE, NC (WCCB) — A North Carolina woman says she and her husband were among those involved in a vaccine mix-up at a Walgreens.

The company admits some people who were supposed to get a COVID shot were accidentally injected with a saline solution instead.

“You question how could that even happen?” asks Marshville resident Lisa Strawn.

She says she and her husband walked into the Walgreens on Fincher Street in Monroe on March 20th and got what they thought was the Pfizer vaccine.

“About 5:30 they called us and told us we needed to come back the next day, that there had been a mix-up with our shot,” Strawn says.

She says she was told the pharmacist had forgotten to mix the vaccine and they had only gotten a saline shot.

