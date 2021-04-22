Video captures close-up humpback whale sighting near Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A group of boaters captured a whale-y neat sight near Bald Head Island earlier this week.

Kevin Hennessey, who teaches sailing and powerboat classes, was riding his boat along the shipping channel from BHI to Southport on Tuesday when he and two others on board noticed a big splash in the water.

As they got closer, they realized it was a whale. That’s when they pulled out their cameras and starting recording. The whale surfaced several times, splashed its tails, and put on a show.

Hennessey has been on the same waters for more than 15 years and says he has never seen a whale before.

Ryan McAlarney, the assistant husbandry curator at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, confirms it was a humpback whale.

“Regional and local partners are aware the animal(s) are in the area and have been monitoring,” an aquarium spokeswoman told WWAY.