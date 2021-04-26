Brunswick deputies looking into suspicious van reported at school bus stop

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help with getting more information on a reported suspicious incident involving a van.

The van, seen in the photo above, was parked at a school bus stop on Maco Road Monday morning, BCSO said.

Authorities say the people inside of it did not approach any children, however, it was out of the ordinary and was understandably concerning to the parents.

“We are grateful to them for reporting suspicious activity to us so we can investigate further,” the sheriff’s office wrote online.

Anyone with information should contact Major Lanier at (910) 622-4355.