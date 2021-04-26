Group holds community drive for feminine products at UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A group behind a campaign aiming to raise awareness of poverty is collecting donations of new, unopened boxes of feminine hygiene products to give to those in need in Wilmington.

Several organizations are co-hosting the “Periods Don’t Stop for Pandemics” campaign.

Collections will take place all week on UNCW’s campus and other locations will be open on Saturday.

Seeds of Healing Founder Leshonda Wallace and Campaign Director Michaela Howells says the collection is a short term effort while raising awareness for the tampon tax and making changes at the local and state levels is the long term effort.

“Actually, it’s sort of a discriminatory practice to charge persons who mensturate for products just for what naturally occurs in our biological state,” Wallace said.

“Repealing this tax would have very minimal impact in terms of the state budget, but would have a maximum impact on individuals’ health and well being and access to these items,” Howells said.

From now until May 2, you can drop off products at specified drop off locations and through a online virtual donation drive. Visit here for more information.