UNCW resuming COVID-19 vaccination clinic with J&J shot on Tuesday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The university will reopen its COVID-19 Campus Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday.

The clinic is open for the entire community who is 18 and older.

The CDC completed its review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and released the pause, allowing UNCW to resume their vaccination clinic.

“We encourage members of the university community to be vaccinated before the end of the semester to help protect yourself, family and friends,” the university wrote in a news release. “With the one-dose vaccine, you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after you receive it.”

Registration Information

Appointments are now open for this week for those ages 18 and older. To register, visit here.

On Thursday, the clinic will have extended hours over lunch and into the early evening to make it even more convenient for those that may work or have class during the day.

You will need to provide your name, email address, date of birth, employee or student ID number (if applicable) and mobile phone number to register. In the ID section, Seahawk family members should provide the first and last name of their student, faculty, staff or retiree relative. Community members should enter “community member.”

After receiving the vaccine, you will need to remain in the Burney Center for 15 minutes.

Free visitor parking is available in Lot M near Burney Center. See the Visitor Parking webpage for directions and more details.