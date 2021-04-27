Brunswick County launches new online scheduling system to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Health Services launched a new online scheduling system on Tuesday to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

Brunswick County Health Services’ online scheduling system is operated through novelHealth. All adults aged 16 and older in Groups 1 through 5 are now eligible to schedule an appointment.

Appointment slots are now available to book beginning this week. Individuals can also select which type of vaccine they want based on availability.

Ways to schedule your vaccine appointment(s):

Schedule online here

Call the Public Health Call Line at (910) 253-2339 and select option 2 (Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays)

As of April 27, you should book appointments with Brunswick County Health Services’ online scheduling tool here. Any appointments at county clinics already made using other online scheduling tools will still continue as scheduled.

Individuals will create an account when they select an appointment slot to receive a confirmation and other notifications about their appointment(s). The online scheduling system is available in English and Spanish.

The scheduling site will also allow individuals to schedule an appointment for a second dose should they select either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Anyone who needs to speak with someone or who does not have access to a computer or Internet can call the Public Health Call Line for assistance with appointments. Health Services cannot schedule appointments in person at the Brunswick County Government Complex.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for adults over the age of 16, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines are approved for adults 18 and older. All vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospitalization and death caused by COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and Federal Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the recommended pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine April 24. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is recommending that providers in the state resume administration of the vaccine now that the CDC and FDA have reaffirmed its safety.

Individuals interested in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can check the County’s online scheduling system for appointments using that vaccine should supplies become available in the coming weeks.

Vaccine providers are not guaranteed to receive every type of vaccines each week. You might have to wait for an appointment or find another clinic if you are looking for a particular vaccine type.

More information about additional opportunities to schedule vaccine appointments and answers to frequently asked questions, visit here.