WHA rolls out iPad Lending Program and distributes basic needs baskets to senior residents

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority is making sure our oldest residents aren’t going without basic needs.

The WHA distributed more than 200 basic needs baskets to senior residents with the help of the Wilmington Fire Department last Wednesday.

The baskets included cleaning supplies, masks, and hand sanitizer.

WHA was one of ten grantees awarded a COVID Resident Support Grant by the Council of Large Public Housing Authorities (CLPHA).

The funds will also be used to help provide access to eHealth platforms and address isolation for seniors, according to WHA.

“10 iPads have been purchased and can be checked out on a weekly basis in order for seniors to attend virtual medical appointments, social events, and converse with friends and family,” the housing authority wrote in a release.