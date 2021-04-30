UNCW student raises $20K during class project for nonprofit breast cancer group

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student went above and beyond for his final class project.

Raising more than $20,000 for non-profit Pretty in Pink, a group that helps uninsured North Carolinians pay for breast cancer treatment, Senior Eli Gerrans says the plan started small.

Earlier this month, he held an auction at a popular bar in his hometown of Morehead City.

While working 40 hours a week on the project on top of taking classes, Gerrans and two of his classmates organized the event, recruited sponsors, advertised, and raised the money on April 17.

Gerrans says he wanted to make a difference like this since his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago.

“I think my mom was really proud,” he said. “It showed, hey, I can make a difference, so I can do this. It’s where I’m from and it’s what I’m passionate about.”

He told WWAY that his original goal was to raise $5,000. He says he and his mother cried when realizing the event raised four times that.