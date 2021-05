WILMINGTON, NC – Wilmington police investigated a hit-and-run shortly after 2 a.m. this morning.

Officers responded and found a pedestrian and vehicle accident. Richard Wayne Cathey III, the 26-year-old pedestrian, was walking west on South College Rd. at Wilshire Blvd. when he was hit by an unknown black vehicle.

- Advertisement -

The vehicle kept going and Cathey was transported to NHRMC with life threatening injuries. He later died of his injuries.

The Wilmington Police Department expressed their condolences to his family.